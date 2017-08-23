Peter Andre has shared a rare photo of himself featuring his two youngest children, proving he can multitask and hold them both.

The 44-year-old dad posted the sunny snap on Instagram showing three-year-old Amelia clutching his shoulders on his back.

Nine-month-old Theo was strapped to Andre’s front and, although he wasn’t facing the camera, we can see his adorable little blue sunhat.

“Mills on the back, Theo on the front - love it,” Andre captioned the shot on Tuesday 22 August.