Peter Andre has shared a rare photo of himself featuring his two youngest children, proving he can multitask and hold them both.
The 44-year-old dad posted the sunny snap on Instagram showing three-year-old Amelia clutching his shoulders on his back.
Nine-month-old Theo was strapped to Andre’s front and, although he wasn’t facing the camera, we can see his adorable little blue sunhat.
“Mills on the back, Theo on the front - love it,” Andre captioned the shot on Tuesday 22 August.
Andre rarely shares photos of Amelia and Theo - his two children with wife Emily Andréa - on Instagram, so fans were overjoyed.
“Love, love, love this,” one person wrote. “Devoted father right there. Cannot fault this man. Has always been there for his children.”
Another commented: “Woop multitasking. You are such a great dad Pete well done.”
Others commented on the fact three-year-old Amelia has grown up fast.
“Oh my gosh how big has Amelia got?” a person commented on the photo. Another wrote: “Wow your little girl is so tall - can’t believe how big she is.”
Andre is also dad to 12-year-old Junior and 10-year-old Princess with his former partner Katie Price.