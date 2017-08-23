All Sections
    23/08/2017 10:21 BST

    Peter Andre Shares Instagram Photo Of Himself Carrying Two Youngest Children Theo And Amelia

    'Devoted father right there. Cannot fault this man.'

    Peter Andre has shared a rare photo of himself featuring his two youngest children, proving he can multitask and hold them both.

    The 44-year-old dad posted the sunny snap on Instagram showing three-year-old Amelia clutching his shoulders on his back.

    Nine-month-old Theo was strapped to Andre’s front and, although he wasn’t facing the camera, we can see his adorable little blue sunhat.

    “Mills on the back, Theo on the front - love it,” Andre captioned the shot on Tuesday 22 August.

    A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on

    Andre rarely shares photos of Amelia and Theo - his two children with wife Emily Andréa - on Instagram, so fans were overjoyed.

    “Love, love, love this,” one person wrote. “Devoted father right there. Cannot fault this man. Has always been there for his children.”

    Another commented: “Woop multitasking. You are such a great dad Pete well done.”

    Others commented on the fact three-year-old Amelia has grown up fast.

    “Oh my gosh how big has Amelia got?” a person commented on the photo. Another wrote: “Wow your little girl is so tall - can’t believe how big she is.”

    Andre is also dad to 12-year-old Junior and 10-year-old Princess with his former partner Katie Price. 

