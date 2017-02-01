All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    01/02/2017 08:55 GMT

    ‘Doctor Who’: Peter Capaldi Backs Calls For A Female Time Lord

    Will the thirteenth Doctor be female?

    It has been just over 24 hours since Peter Capaldi announced his decision to stop appearing in ‘Doctor Who’, and the actor has now revealed who he would like to replace him. And yes, it’s a woman.

    Almost immediately after Peter revealed his plans to leave the Tardis behind, speculation over who would be the thirteenth doctor began, with a number of fans and a former star of the show stating that now is the time for a female Time Lord.

    Ian West/PA Archive
    Peter Capaldi 

    Peter has now revealed that he agrees, and he even has one actress in mind.

    Speaking to the Mirror, he says: The time felt right to bow out, to let somebody else play this wonderful role and I would like Frances de la Tour to be first female doctor.”

    Veteran actress Frances would be familiar to many TV fans thanks to her role as Miss Ruth Jones, in ‘70s sitcom ‘Rising Damp’.

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Frances de la Tour

    She also starred in some of the ‘Harry Potter’ films, ‘The History Boys’ and ‘Into The Woods’, and has trod the boards on the West End stage a number of times, winning a Tony and multiple Olivier award.

    On Tuesday (31 January), ex-’Doctor Who’ star Billie Piper declared that she’d love to see a female star take on the lead role, explaining: “I think it would be great [to have a female Doctor] given the spirit of the world at the moment. I think it would be timely”.

    And just in case Steven Moffat and co need a few names for the shortlist, we’ve done some brainstorming for them…  

    Conversations