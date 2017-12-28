Peter Capaldi Writes Reassuring Letter To 9-Year-Old Who Was Dreading Doctor Who's Regeneration

A dad has praised Peter Capaldi for his kindness after the actor wrote to his son to reassure him about Doctor Who’s future.
Brian McGilloway’s nine-year-old son David had been dreading the ‘Twice Upon a Time’ episode of ‘Doctor Who’, which aired on Christmas Day, as he knew it was time for his favourite incarnation of the Doctor to regenerate.
What David didn’t realise was that his father had been in touch with Capaldi, and the twelfth Doctor had taken the time to write him a letter from way back in November 1963 (when the first ever episode of the show was broadcast).
“Regenerating is not completely good fun,” the Doctor wrote.
“And it usually happens about Xmas-time. But you know what? Even though it can be a little bit icky (like really bad flu) it has always, always turned out good for Dr. Who.”
The letter continued: “The new Doctor always becomes your favourite and the one that goes… well, he never really goes, he is always there, somewhere in time and space, and if you think about him hard enough you’ll see him, and he’ll see you.
“It’s like The Doctor says, ‘everything ends and it’s always sad. But everything begins again, and that’s always happy. Be happy.’”
This isn’t the first time Capaldi has gone the extra mile for ‘Doctor Who’ fans, as other people on Twitter soon testified: