Peter Capaldi Writes Reassuring Letter To 9-Year-Old Who Was Dreading Doctor Who's Regeneration

A dad has praised Peter Capaldi for his kindness after the actor wrote to his son to reassure him about Doctor Who’s future.

Brian McGilloway’s nine-year-old son David had been dreading the ‘Twice Upon a Time’ episode of ‘Doctor Who’, which aired on Christmas Day, as he knew it was time for his favourite incarnation of the Doctor to regenerate.

What David didn’t realise was that his father had been in touch with Capaldi, and the twelfth Doctor had taken the time to write him a letter from way back in November 1963 (when the first ever episode of the show was broadcast).

“Regenerating is not completely good fun,” the Doctor wrote.

“And it usually happens about Xmas-time. But you know what? Even though it can be a little bit icky (like really bad flu) it has always, always turned out good for Dr. Who.”