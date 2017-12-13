Peter Kay has announced that he is cancelling his forthcoming stand-up tour, due to “unforeseen family circumstances” The comedian issued a statement on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, just weeks after tickets for his highly-anticipated tour went on sale.

Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images Peter Kay

The 44-year-old stated that his “family must always come first” and that he “deeply regretted” the decision to cancel the tour and all upcoming work projects. He wrote: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.”

He continued: “My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first. “I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I’m very sorry.” Tickets for the tour, which was due to take to the road from April to June next year, went on sale on in November, and within minutes had “broken the internet” due to phenomenal demand. As a result, the ‘Car Share’ star quadrupled the amount of dates in some locations.

EMPICS Entertainment