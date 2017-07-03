Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe has reportedly confessed to a vicious attack on a schoolgirl shortly before he began his spree of murders. Tracey Browne was just 14 when she was bludgeoned on the head five times by a man wielding a hammer in 1975. Browne, now 56, believes she survived the attack because her assailant - long suspected to be Sutcliffe - was disturbed by a passing car.

Rex Peter Sutcliffe murdered 13 women

Now The Sun on Sunday claims to have Sutcliffe on audio tape confessing to the attack, which left Browne unconscious and bloodied with serious head injuries. Sutcliffe, who now calls himself Peter Coonan, is alleged to have said: “I saw this Tracy Browne. She didn’t look 15 [sic – she was 14] – she looked about 19 or 20. She were all dressed up. She were walking slowly up this lane.” Claiming he mistook her for a prostitute, he added: “Anyway, I hit her with a branch or something, didn’t really injure her, and threw her over a wall.

Rex He has reportedly confessed to attacking then-teenager Tracey Browne in 1975

“And I climbed over the wall and I was thinking of bumping her off and this voice said, ‘Stop, stop. It’s a mistake.’” Two months later Sutcliffe killed his first victim Wilma McCann. In response, Browne told the newspaper: “My injuries weren’t caused by a blow with a stick. I was hit with a hammer five times, for God’s sake. I’ve got the dents in my skull to prove it.” A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the force had not been approached by the tabloid about the alleged recording and currently had no comment on the matter.