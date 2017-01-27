We’ve all experienced the phantom phone alert: the sensation that your phone has buzzed or pinged with a message or notification when it hasn’t.

Now, scientists are warning that if you’re regularly struck by the curse, you might be addicted to your smartphone, and it could be an indicator of neurosis.

“When people have addictions, there’s a phenomenon in which they are hypersensitive to stimuli associated with a rewarding stimulus,” said Daniel Kruger, a research scientist at the University of Michigan.

“[Our] study provides some real insight and maybe some evidence that people can have a real dependency on cell phone use,” Kruger added.