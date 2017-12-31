All Sections
    • COMEDY

    Phil Collins Wants You To See In The New Year With The Drum Solo From 'In The Air Tonight'

    But it might not be going so well ...

    31/12/2017 21:45 GMT

    Phil Collins has suggested an alternative musical moment to Auld Lang Syne to usher in 2018.

    For this New Year, the former Genesis drummer thinks you should try the drum break from his smash hit In The Air Tonight.

    The 66-year-old told his Twitter followers earlier this month: “If you play In the Air Tonight by Phil Collins on December 31st at 11:56:40 the drum break will play as the clock strikes midnight.”

    The song, released in 1981 and inspired by splitting with his first wife Andrea Bertorelli, enjoyed a return to prominence in 2007 after Cadbury’s deployed a drumming gorilla to bash out the famous rhythm.

    After the Collins tweet, people made other suggestions ...

    And not just music ...

    Politics too ...

    Some were more realistic ...

    But with the southern hemisphere already in January 1, 2018, the early signs are that it might not have been such a great idea.

