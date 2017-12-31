Phil Collins Wants You To See In The New Year With The Drum Solo From 'In The Air Tonight'

Phil Collins has suggested an alternative musical moment to Auld Lang Syne to usher in 2018.

For this New Year, the former Genesis drummer thinks you should try the drum break from his smash hit In The Air Tonight.

The 66-year-old told his Twitter followers earlier this month: “If you play In the Air Tonight by Phil Collins on December 31st at 11:56:40 the drum break will play as the clock strikes midnight.”