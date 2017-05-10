Phoebe Waller-Bridge has spoken out amid rumours that she’s about to take over the lead role in ‘Doctor Who’.
Following the news that Peter Capaldi is stepping down as the Time Lord at the end of the current series, there has been much speculation about whether a female star could take over at the helm of the Tardis for the first time in the show’s history.
The ‘Fleabag’ creator’s name has repeatedly cropped up in conjunction with appearing on the show, and she’s now addressed the rumours for the first time.
She told TV Guide: “It’s so cool that they’re talking about a woman being the next ‘Doctor Who’.
“There are so many rumours flying around, but I think it’s a great time for it and there are so many great actresses out there who I think would kill it.”
Phoebe even said that if someone else landed the part she’d still be up for playing “some drippy, weird alien” in a future episode.
While BBC producers have been keen to point out that no decisions have been made in regards to the casting of the Doctor, many stars from the show’s past have spoken out in favour of a woman getting the role.
However, it seems this could still be a long way off, with recent reports claiming that show bosses were hoping to cast a younger man, in keeping with David Tennant’s successful time in the lead role.
The most recent series of ‘Doctor Who’ has seen the addition of Pearl Mackie as Bill, the Doctor’s latest assistant, with reports claiming she could also be leaving at the end of the current series.