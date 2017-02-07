Heavy lifting and night shifts have been linked to poor fertility among women, in a new study. Research found that a physically demanding job or work schedules outside of normal office hours may lower a woman’s ability to conceive. It is the first study of its kind to measure whether workplace factors might affect a woman’s biological capacity to have a baby.

Anchiy via Getty Images

For the study, published in the journal ‘Occupational and Environmental Medicine’, researchers looked at indicators of “ovarian reserve” in 473 women attending one fertility clinic. The “reserve” refers to a woman’s number of remaining eggs and level of follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), which rises as a woman ages and represents dwindling fertility. The average age of participants was 35 and they had an average BMI of 23. They were quizzed about the jobs they did, as well as the level of physical exertion required for their roles and the hours and patterns worked. Researchers discovered that while type of workload did not seem to make any difference to FSH levels, women with physically demanding jobs had a lower reserve of eggs than those whose work did not regularly require heavy lifting.