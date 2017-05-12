A 14-year-old boy is set to become one of the world’s youngest university graduates. Carson Huey-You was just 11 when he began studying physics at Texas Christian University, also taking courses in maths and Chinese. “It didn’t come easily. It really didn’t,” Huey-You said in an interview with NBCDFW.

CBSDWF Carson Huey-You is set to graduate with a physics degree at just 14

“I knew I wanted to do physics when I was in high school, but then quantum physics was the one that stood out to me, because it was abstract. “You can’t actually see what’s going on, so you have to sort of rely on the mathematics to work everything out.” According to his mother Claretta Kimp, Huey-You first showed an interest in maths when he was just three. “He asked me if he could learn calculus and I thought, ‘hmm, OK’,” she said. Teachers quickly discovered that, despite being just a toddler, the child-genius had an eighth-grade understanding of maths.

Fasal22 Huey-You will become Texas Christian University's youngest graduate