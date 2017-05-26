Pierce Brosnan has confirmed that he, and his singing voice, will be back in the upcoming ‘Mamma Mia!’ sequel, ‘Here We Go Again’.

Last week, it was announced that a follow-up to the record-breaking musical film would be hitting cinemas in 2018, a decade on from the original.

While original cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan were all reported to be returning at the time of the announcement, the former ‘James Bond’ star has now officially confirmed his involvement.

Sharing a still from the original film on his Instagram page, he wrote: “Do wanna dance, or do you wanna dance ? Mama Mia here we go again … [sic]”

Do wanna dance, or do you wanna dance ? Mama Mia here we go again ... A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) on May 24, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

It’s fair to say that Pierce’s vocals proved to be among the more divisive elements of the original ‘Mamma Mia!’ film, which saw him tackling ABBA classics such as ‘SOS’ and ‘When All Is Said And Done’.

So far, we don’t know which tracks he’ll be lending his voice to 10 years on, though the official announcement teased that ABBA songs not present in ‘Mamma Mia!’ would be showcased alongside “reprised favourites”.

Universal Pictures/Relativity Media/Littlestar/Playtone/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Pierce Brosnan in 'Mamma Mia!'

The ‘Mamma Mia!’ sequel will once again be set on the Greek island of Kalokairi, and reunites the producers from the original film, Judy Craymer (who created and produced the stage show) and Gary Goetzman.

ABBA songs not included in the original film include ‘One Of Us’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘The Name Of The Game’, though the latter was filmed for a deleted scene.

‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!’ will hit cinema screens on 20 July 2018.

Check out Pierce in action below:

Broadway Musicals Based On Movies