Mike Marsland via Getty Images Piers Morgan

Speaking out against her critics, Emma said she was “confused” at being called out for being an unapologetic feminist and wearing a see-through top in the pictures. Writing in his MailOnline column, Piers then branded her a “feminist fraud”, pointing out she had said similar things about Beyoncé in the past. The ‘Harry Potter’ star said she felt “conflicted” watching the singer’s videos during a 2014 interview with Wonderland magazine, claiming “it felt very male, such a voyeuristic experience of her”.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Emma Watson

This is the part of my 2014 interview with Tavi where we talked about Beyoncé. My words are in bold. pic.twitter.com/Y8vumOeyDT — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 7, 2017

However, Piers hit back, responding: “OK. So do you still feel ‘conflicted’ about Beyoncé’s use of sexy videos to promote her feminism?”

OK. So do you still feel 'conflicted' about Beyoncé's use of sexy videos to promote her feminism? https://t.co/AJN86wG6uo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 7, 2017

While Emma has not responded to Piers, he has continued to respond to fans who have tried to defend the actress. “I think Emma needs to work out what she finds conflicting re feminism & nudity,” he told one. “It’s Emma who is dictating how other women should behave re feminism & nudity, not me,” he told another.

I read it all yesterday. I think Emma needs to work out what she finds conflicting re feminism & nudity. https://t.co/jB6pFjn0mT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 7, 2017

It's Emma who is dictating how other women should behave re feminism & nudity, not me. https://t.co/zt6v8SrURT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 7, 2017

Piers also couldn’t help but discuss the matter on Tuesday’s (7 March) edition of ‘Good Morning Britain’, as his co-host Susanna Reid also pointed out that Emma wasn’t actually topless in the Vanity Fair shoot. “From guys on the outside looking in, we’re trying to work out what women think of as feminism. It doesn’t help when stars want their cake and eat it too,” he said. “She’s doing it very deliberately to sell a Disney film, which is aimed at kids. I’m not sure this is the best use of Emma’s time. “Is this really the best image she wants out there for her young audience?” Susanna concluded by saying: “Vanity Fair is not a children’s magazine, so she didn’t do it deliberately aimed at children. As a feminist she can do what she wants.” ‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.