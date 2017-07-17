We wouldn’t usually be cheering Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell on due to his treatment of Camilla Thurlow in the villa, but we couldn’t help but be on his side when he came face-to-face with Piers Morgan on Monday’s (17 July) ‘Good Morning Britain’.

The former Islander put the presenter well and truly in his place, as Piers attempted to embarrass him during an interview on the ITV breakfast show.

Jonny appeared on the sofa to discuss his time on the reality series, when Piers seized the opportunity to try and make him look stupid, having previously been critical of ‘Love Island’ and its “cretinous” contestants.