Piers was giving his opinions on a variety of different celebrities in an interview with The Sun, when he was asked his for this thoughts on the best-selling writer, who he has had a number of public spats with over recent months.

The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter branded the ‘Harry Potter’ author “smug and supercilious”, claiming she is “not even a good writer”.

He said: “Never read [Harry Potter], never watched a movie, think she’s utterly ghastly.

“A smug, supercilious, superior kind of person who thinks the only view that matters is hers because she wrote about some Hogwarts and wizards — do me a favour.”

Despite admitting two seconds earlier to not having read the books, Piers continued: “She’s not even a good writer. Good writers will tell you ‘Harry Potter’ is terrible in terms of literary quality.

“But she’s made billions of pounds out of conning the world that she’s a great writer. And as a result we’re apparently all expected to genuflect at the altar of J.K. Rowling. No thanks.”

The two recently engaged in a Twitter spat when the author admitted she’d loved watching him being told to “fuck off” on American television.

He later fell for an epic trick, when she tweeted out a piece of praise, suggesting it was a Valentine appealing to find the author.

“Could the writer let me know who he is? I’d love to thank him,” she said.

Apparently not stopping to think whether it looked familiar, Piers retweeted it saying it was “priceless humblebrag BS”.