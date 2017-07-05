Get ready to update your spreadsheets, as it seems you can add ‘Love Island’ to the ever-growing list of things that get right under Piers Morgan’s skin.

The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter launched into a rant about the hit ITV2 reality show, branding the show “tripe” and its contestants “complete cretins”.

Piers felt the need to share his thoughts on ‘Love Island’ as showbiz correspondent Richard Arnold shared the latest updates from the villa on Wednesday’s (5 July) edition of ‘GMB’.