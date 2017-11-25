Piers Morgan Slams Olly Murs For 'Stirring Needless Panic' Over Oxford Circus Incident Tweets

The singer was in Selfridges when he tweeted that he heard gunfire and was hiding in a back room, amid reports of something unfolding in the London shopping district on Friday (24 November).

After Olly confirmed he was safe and in a hotel, Piers tweeted: “Stop tweeting mate @ollyofficial. Nothing happened.”

Piers was one of those who took him to task, claiming he “could have put people in more danger”, as the pair had a heated exchange on Twitter.

When police later confirmed the incident was a false alarm, Olly came under attack on social media for spreading misinformation and panic.

Olly tried to defend himself by explaining what he witnessed, writing: “Listen piers! I was shopping and then all of sudden the whole place went mad, I mean crazy people running & screaming towards exits.

“We found a small office to hide to which loads of staff and people were saying there was shots fired.

“If you was there you’d have understood mate.”

Claiming he “stirred extra needles panic”, Piers hit back saying: “No. You listen, Olly. When you have millions of followers be very careful what you tweet. There were no shots, in fact nothing happened at all. So you stirred extra needless panic by tweeting false information.”

But Olly believed his comments were “unfair”, going on to say: “It’s Easy to say now it was nothing but in a state of shock and panic I was trying to make people aware of what was happening. Which I was lend to believe by staff and customers that someone was shooting [sic].”

Piers then replied: “Leave it to the police next time. It’s not your place to tell people to evacuate or say (wrongly) that shots were fired. You could have put people in more danger.”