Pilot Dies After Small Plane Crashes In Derbyshire

Derbyshire Police says a pilot has died after a small plane crashed into a field.

The incident occurred near Summerley Airfield, in Apperknowle, Dronfield, at around 1pm, says the force.

“A pilot has died after a light aircraft crashed into a field at Apperknowle.

“Emergency services were called to Summerley Road at 1pm following reports that an aircraft had crashed.

“The pilot, who was the only person in the plane at the time, died of his injuries.

“The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has sent a team to the site.

“Roads around the incident remain closed. Anyone with information should call us on 101.”