A pilot has died after his light aircraft crashed a short distance from where it took off.
Thames Valley Police said the pilot, an unidentified man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, at Aston Rowant Nature Reserve on the Oxfordshire-Buckinghamshire boundary, at around 2.30pm on Sunday.
The aircraft left from Turweston Aerodrome a short distance north of the crash site, according to reports.
A police spokesman said:
“Thames Valley Police officers were called today at 2.35pm following reports that a light aircraft had crashed at Aston Rowant Nature Reserve.
“Officers are currently at the scene along with the ambulance and fire service. Sadly, the pilot of the aircraft, a man, has been pronounced dead at the scene.
“The emergency services remain at the scene, and an investigation into the incident will take place.”