    23/05/2017 10:56 BST | Updated 24/05/2017 08:30 BST

    Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress: How To Steal Her Style

    Wedding belles 😍 👰

    Pippa Middleton’s traditional lace gown has left us inspired and since copying is the sincerest form of flattery, we’ve investigated how you can recreate her stunning bridal look.

    Designed by Giles Deacon, Pippa’s high-necked wedding dress was beautifully demure - made from guipure lace and embroidered with tiny pearls - for her wedding on Saturday 20 May. 

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Pippa Middleton arrives at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield (Berkshire), England.

    From guipure lace-panelled silk and crepon-rimmed guipure to heavy lace fish-tails, many a designer out there is using lace in beautiful ways for brides.

    Trying to emulate a wedding dress you’ve seen and fallen in love with can be a tricky business, which is why we’ve scoured the stores for demure Pippa-inspired styles so you don’t have to:

    • Nine by Savannah Miller Ivory Anabella Frilled Bridal Dress
      Savannah
      £450, from Debenhams 
    • Self-Portrait Rose Floral Guipure-Lace Gown
      Emilia Wickstead
      £750, from MatchesFashion
    • Dolce & Gabbana Lace Fish Tail Gown
      Farfetch
      £6,250, from Farfetch
    • Phase Eight Ivory Ella Rose Wedding Dress
      PhaseEight
      £595, from Debenhams
    • Emilia Wickstead Herbe Sleeveless Floral-Print Cloqué Gown
      Emilia Wickstead
      £2,490, from MatchesFashion
    • Self-Portrait Primrose Crepon-Trimmed Guipure Lace Gown
      Net-A-Porter
      £750, from Net-A-Porter
    • Alex Perry Niamh Dress
      Alex Perry
      £2,380, from Farfetch
    • Giambattista Valli Guipure Lace-Panelled Silk Crepe De Chine Gown
      Net-A-Porter
      £2,870, from Net-A-Porter

