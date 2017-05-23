Pippa Middleton’s traditional lace gown has left us inspired and since copying is the sincerest form of flattery, we’ve investigated how you can recreate her stunning bridal look.
Designed by Giles Deacon, Pippa’s high-necked wedding dress was beautifully demure - made from guipure lace and embroidered with tiny pearls - for her wedding on Saturday 20 May.
From guipure lace-panelled silk and crepon-rimmed guipure to heavy lace fish-tails, many a designer out there is using lace in beautiful ways for brides.
Trying to emulate a wedding dress you’ve seen and fallen in love with can be a tricky business, which is why we’ve scoured the stores for demure Pippa-inspired styles so you don’t have to:
-
Nine by Savannah Miller Ivory Anabella Frilled Bridal DressSavannah
-
Self-Portrait Rose Floral Guipure-Lace GownEmilia Wickstead
-
Dolce & Gabbana Lace Fish Tail GownFarfetch
-
Phase Eight Ivory Ella Rose Wedding DressPhaseEight
-
Emilia Wickstead Herbe Sleeveless Floral-Print Cloqué GownEmilia Wickstead
-
Self-Portrait Primrose Crepon-Trimmed Guipure Lace GownNet-A-Porter
-
Alex Perry Niamh DressAlex Perry
-
Giambattista Valli Guipure Lace-Panelled Silk Crepe De Chine GownNet-A-Porter