Forget handbags, the latest must-have accessory at New York Fashion Week will be a little pink badge.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced on Monday, via their Twitter page, that they have collaborated with Planned Parenthood.

The collaboration will see the CFDA handing out pink badges, designed by the Conde Nast Creative Group, that say: “Fashion stands with Planned Parenthood.”

Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood, said in a statement: “We are truly thrilled by the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s show of support for Planned Parenthood at New York Fashion Week.”

The centres provide services such as cancer screenings, birth control, STI testing and sex education.