Playtime Beds, the company that manufactures children’s beds, has issued a warning to parents to stop using their products immediately.

This was following the sudden death of a 7-month old baby, who passed away on 3 November in Melrose, Yorkshire.

The Sheffield-based company has since stopped trading.

Sky News said: “North Yorkshire Police added that they were “running a joint investigation with South Yorkshire Trading Standards” and that “a 35-year-old man has been interviewed under caution and is assisting police with their enquiries”.”

The company has issued a statement.

Playtime Beds

The company has created bespoke beds for children since 2011.

The Mirror reported that “the scale of the problem is not yet known but it is feared thousands of beds have been sold. Worried parents said they made children sleep on the floor over Christmas.”

Playtime Beds

Detectives asked people with concerns or whose children have been injured by the beds to call 101 and transfer to North Yorkshire Police, quoting reference 12160199607.

Sheffield Trading Standards said people with Playtime beds should call the Citizens Advice Bureau on 0345 4040 506 for free legal advice and for their details to be forwarded.