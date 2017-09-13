PMQs: Daniel Zeichner Says Brexit Labour Shortage Has 'Dealt Blow To Great British Pub'

A Labour MP claims pubs in his constituency are struggling to serve food because of a staff shortage caused by Brexit.

Daniel Zeichner said half of the cleaning staff at schools in Cambridge have left and many pubs are under-resourced because EU migrant workers are returning home.

He told Prime Minister’s Questions: “Cambridge parents tell me that when young people returned to schools and colleges last week, in some cases they found that almost half of the cooks and cleaners had gone.

“The Cambridge News reports that pubs in the area won’t be able to serve food, because they can’t find the skilled staff to do it.

“Isn’t it ironic that ‘taking back control’ has dealt a further blow to the great British pub?