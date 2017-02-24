This Stunning Photo Of A Welsh Lighthouse Was Captured Using A Drone

This incredible image of Point of Ayr in North Wales is the winning entry in a drone photography competition organised by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

James Furley from Cheshire fended off competition from 1,200 drone photographers with the striking snap.

The photograph was captured from below 400ft, the limit for drone flight, and the competition was designed to raise awareness of the CAA’s drone code.

“As well as the composition, lighting, colour saturation and sheer beauty in these shots; one thing I am consciously looking for is a point of view that simply could not have been achieved except with a drone, said Alan Proto of Phantom Flight School.

“This is perfectly captured by the shot of the Point of Ayr, it’s a wonderful image.”

The rules of the Dronecode which entries had to adhere to are: