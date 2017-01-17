‘ Pointless ’ hosts Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman upset the balance of the universe on Monday (16 January), when they swapped roles on the show.

The pair decided to mark the BBC quiz show’s 1000th episode by having Richard present the whole thing standing up, with Alexander taking his co-host’s usual place behind the desk.

And while it may seem like only a minor change, regular ‘Pointless’ viewers were totally freaked out by it: