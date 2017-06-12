‘Poldark’ returned to our screens last night and, if the first episode of Series 3 is anything to go by, it’s going to be a dramatic season.

Writer Debbie Horsfield packed in a birth, two deaths, a runaway horse, a secret wedding and... a curse. Not bad for the first 60 minutes.

First things first...

1. Who’s the daddy? Elizabeth’s baby Valentine came into the world and, despite her cunning in staging a prang on the stairs to explain his month-early arrival, I think we’re all thinking the same thing as Great-Aunt Agatha and her hurrumphs. One thing’s for certain - the cherub does NOT appear to take after his ‘father’ George.