Police are seeking the public’s help to trace the movements of a man whose body was found on New Year’s Eve.

Kyle Hudson, 28, was found dead outside a property on Darby Way, in Bishops Lydeard, near Taunton, Somerset at 10.20am, The Press Association reports.

Avon and Somerset Police said a post-mortem examination has been carried out and Mr Hudson’s death was not being treated as suspicious at this time.