Is This Your Child's Toy? Police Hunt To Reunite Lost Monkey With It's Owner

An international hunt has been launched to reunite a lost toy with its owner after a cuddly monkey was discovered by a police officer at Gatwick Airport.

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare; losing your child’s favourite toy, especially when you’re about to get on a plane to a foreign country.

But that’s exactly what happened between 7.45 and 8.00am this morning [Wednesday 26 July], when a stuffed monkey was left in the ladies’ toilets next to Marks and Spencer at Gatwick South Terminal.

The toy was only found to be missing when police dog Ollie stumbled across it during a routine patrol with his handler PC Webber.