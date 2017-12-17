A police officer is in a critical condition in hospital after he and a female colleague were struck by a car as they helped deal with an unrelated early-morning incident.

Scotland Yard said the female officer sustained a number of fractures and that her condition was serious but stable.

The driver of the Maserati car, a – a man aged in his 50s – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen of breath. He remains in custody.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “It is incidents such as this that act as a stark reminder of the uncertainties of police work and the dangers that officers face every day when they put on their uniforms or start their shifts to go and help the public.