Polish Chicken Soup With Teaspoon Dumplings

Polish chicken soup, or Rosół, is one of the fundamental recipes of the Polish kitchen and almost every grandmother, mother, aunt will have perfected her own version. It’s a very useful recipe to have in your repertoire as so many other soups can be made if you begin with the method here for making a consommé, or clear stock soup. The secret is to never let it boil; simply leave the soup to gently simmer for as long as possible, ideally 2 hours, after which time you should have a perfectly clear soup.

Since the rest of the ingredients are inexpensive, use the best chicken you can afford, such as a free-range corn-fed chicken, which imparts a beautiful golden hue to the soup. Rosoł is traditionally served with fine egg noodles or homemade dumplings called kluski.

My favourite type of soup dumplings are called kluski kładzione. They are made with egg, flour and a pinch of salt and couldn’t be simpler to make. You simply mix up the batter and then drop it from a teaspoon into the pan of simmering soup. If you prefer, you can drop them into a smaller pan of simmering water instead until you’ve practised them a few times. You can also pour the batter through a colander over a pan of simmering water, which will produce thin, softer noodles, similar to spätzle.

Polish chicken soup is the perfect winter warmer, particularly good when coughs and colds creep in. Since the whole chicken is used, you’ll also find yourself with a beautiful bone broth.