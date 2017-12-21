All Sections
    12 Politicians Whose Names Can Be Sung To Christmas Songs

    Well, it's Christmas.

    21/12/2017 17:00 GMT
    • 1 Liz Truss to Mistletoe And Wine
      PA Archive/PA Images
      'Liz Truss time/Mistletoe and wine'
      HT: Esther Webber @estwebber
      See also: 'So here it is, merry Liz Truss/Everybody's having fun' via David Whitley @mrdavidwhitley
    • 2 Amber Rudd to Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
      Simon Dawson / Reuters
      'Amber Rudd is comin' to town' 
      HT: @PropertySpot
    • 3 Chris Grayling to Away In A Manger
      Toby Melville / Reuters
      'Chris Grayling a manger/No crib for a bed'
      HT: Kate Forrester @kateforrester 
      See also: 'Away with Steve Baker/No crib for a bed' via Mark Sands @MkSands
    • 4 John Bercow to The Twelve Days of Christmas
      PA Wire/PA Images
      'And John Bercow in a pear tree'
      HT:       James Elder @jamesofputney
    • 5 Rosie Winterton to God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
      PA Archive/PA Images
      'God rest ye Rosie Winterton/Let nothing you dismay'
      HT: Hopi Sen‏ @hopisen
    • 6 Jeremy Corbyn to Ding Dong Merrily On High
      Pierre Albouy / Reuters
      'Ding dong Jeremy Cor-byn'
      HT: David Banks‏ @DBanksy
    • 7 Chris Bryant to Feed the World
      PA Archive/PA Images
      'It's Chris Bryant, there's no need to be afraid'
      HT: @Welshracer
    • 8 Theresa May to Stay Another Day
      Francois Lenoir / Reuters
      'Won't you stay Theresa May'
      HT: Chris Robertson @_chrisrobertson
    • 9 Bambos Charalambous to Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
      Empics Entertainment
      'Have yourself a Bambos Charalambous'
      HT: Andrew Clar@andrewpclark
    • 10 Anna Soubry to Santa Baby
      EMPICS Entertainment
      'An-na Sou-bry'
      HT: Charlies Lindlar @charlielindlar
    • 11 Sir Greg Knight to Silent Night
      Flying Colours via Getty Images
      'Silent night, Sir Greg Knight'
      HT: Multiple
    • 12 Andrea Leadsom to O Come All Ye Faithful
      PA Wire/PA Images
      'O And-rea Lead-som'
      HT: Rachel Wearmouth‏ @REWearmouth

