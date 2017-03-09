It’s a novel approach; scientists have simulated conditions on Mars to find out if potatoes can grow in extreme environments on Earth.

The answer? They can, confirming what anyone who’s read or watched The Martin already knew, as Engadget notes.

In fact, this isn’t the first study to look at whether spuds could grow on the Red Planet, but it is the most accurate.

The International Potato Center in Peru placed a hardy tuber inside a CubeSat, a satellite that shields its contents from space while recreating the temperature, air pressure, oxygen and CO2 levels on Mars.