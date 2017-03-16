Using power plates could be just as good for the body as exercise, according to new research.

Whole-body vibration (WBV) has been found to mimic the muscle and bone health benefits of regular exercise in a study of mice.

For the uninitiated, power plates vibrate and transmit energy to the body, making the muscles contract and relax multiple times during each second.

Experts suggested that the fuss-free activity could provide one way of combatting obesity and diabetes.