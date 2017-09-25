All Sections
    25/09/2017 10:29 BST

    Preen X L.K Bennett: The Duchess Of Cambridge's Favourite Brands Bring Couture To The High Street

    Queen of fashion.

    Designer front-runner Preen has collaborated with high-street giant L.K Bennett to bring us a collection of wearable and affordable couture. 

    L.K Bennet shared a photograph of Erin O’Connor donning one of the pieces from the collection on Instagram. 

    In another post, the brand commented: “Preen design duo Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi... shared their creative inspiration behind the collection; the floral watercolours of Scottish artist Charles Rennie Mackintosh.”

    Fans of the Duchess of Cambridge’s style will have twice the fun as this collab involves two of her most loved fashion brands. 

    The Duchess wore a striking red Preen dress to a Government of British Columbia reception in September 2016.  

    Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images

    A month prior to that the Duchess of Cambridge also wore a blue and white floral dress by LK Bennet. 

    She has been known to wear both dresses (and brands) more than once. 

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images

