All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS

    Pregnant Celebrities 2018: Find Out Whose Babies Are Due This Year

    Keep checking back to see our updated gallery throughout the year.

    02/01/2018 15:24 GMT

    It can be hard to keep track of which celebrities are currently expecting babies, so we’ve rounded them up so you can keep up to date.

    Some celebs choose to reveal they are expecting with an announcement on social media, whereas others keep quiet until their baby bump is visible.   

    From Khloe Kardashian to Eva Longoria and Coleen Rooney, you can find all the famous mums- and dads-to-be in the gallery below.

    And don’t forget to keep checking back as we’ll be updating it with every new announcement.

    Want to find out about more celebrity parenting news? Head here

    Pregnant Celebrities 2018

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Pregnancy worries and words of comfort
    MORE:parentscelebrity parentsparents-to-bePregnancy

    Conversations