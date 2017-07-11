All Sections
    • PARENTS
    11/07/2017 09:40 BST

    Pregnant Ferne McCann Shares Instagram Photo Of Bare Bump As She Feels Baby 'Fluttering Away'

    'These moments make me so happy.' ❤️

    Ferne McCann has shared a photo of her bare baby bump and updated fans on how her pregnancy is going.

    The 26-year-old former ‘TOWIE’ star, who is expecting her first child with her ex-boyfriend, Arthur Collins, posed in a green bikini while on holiday in Mallorca.

    “Bikini and bump,” she wrote on the photo on Monday 10 July. “My bump is coming along nicely.

    “Baby is fluttering away, these moments make me so happy.”

    A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on

    McCann was complimented by fans on the photo.

    “You look amazing, you will make a great mum with your friends and family behind you,” one person wrote.

    Another commented: “This is beautiful. Wish my bump was this lovely. Enjoy your pregnancy that’s what people keep telling me.” 

    A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on

    McCann announced she was pregnant in April 2017

    The news came after Collins was charged with 14 counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm following an acid attack at a Hackney nightclub.

    McCann’s spokesperson told OK! Online at the time: “Ferne is grateful for the sympathetic way news of her pregnancy has been covered and people’s support and obviously her first concern is for her child’s health.”

    McCann and Collins dated briefly in 2016 and reconciled after her time on E4’s ‘Celebs Go Dating’.

