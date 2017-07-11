Ferne McCann has shared a photo of her bare baby bump and updated fans on how her pregnancy is going.

The 26-year-old former ‘TOWIE’ star, who is expecting her first child with her ex-boyfriend, Arthur Collins, posed in a green bikini while on holiday in Mallorca.

“Bikini and bump,” she wrote on the photo on Monday 10 July. “My bump is coming along nicely.

“Baby is fluttering away, these moments make me so happy.”