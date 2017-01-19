Over Half Of The World's Primates Are Now At Risk Of Vanishing Off The Face Of The Earth

More than half of primates, humankind’s closest relatives, are at risk of becoming extinct in the next 25 to 50 years, according to new analysis.

Researchers warned that mining, farming, deforestation, and oil and gas drilling is having a devastating impact on the habitats of our tree-dwelling cousins.

Just 20 to 30 Hainan gibbons remain in China, while Madagascar’s ring-tailed lemur and the Javan slow loris are perilously close to being wiped out.