Prince George and Princess Charlotte have stolen the limelight yet again on the royal tour.
Princess Charlotte took a slight tumble while the family were touring the Airbus Factory in Hamburg today [Friday 21 July] during their final stop.
Luckily Charlotte was all smiles after the Duke of Cambridge helped her into the helicopter for her own little tour, along with her brother.
The family were viewing helicopter models H145 and H135 before departing from Hamburg airport.
Prince George, who turns four tomorrow [Saturday 22 July], was in his element during his tour of the helicopter. He had a beaming smile on his face.
The royal children had their helicopter experience on the fifth and final day of the tour of Germany and Poland this week.