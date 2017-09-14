Prince George Returns To Battersea School After Woman Is Arrested For Trying To Get In Twice In 24 Hours

Prince George is expected to return to school as normal after a woman was arrested for trying to get into the building twice in 24 hours. Security is being reviewed following Tuesday’s suspected burglary at Thomas’s Battersea, a fee-paying school in south London. The four-year-old prince, who is currently attending reception classes on a half-day basis and leaves at lunchtime, was not there at the time.

PA Wire/PA Images Prince George arriving with the Duke of Cambridge at Thomas's Battersea in London, on his first day of school last week

A 40-year-old woman remains in custody after being arrested on Wednesday. According to The Sun royal protection officers were alerted when a woman turned up unannounced in the school lobby on Tuesday afternoon. She is said to have fled when challenged by staff before returning for a second time the following day. She was detained by undercover officers in the vicinity of the school. An eyewitness told MailOnline the woman remained composed and did not remonstrate with the officers. He said: “She was just sitting there really quietly with two men in ordinary clothes either side of her. She was completely calm and passive. She seemed completely unfazed.”

PA Wire/PA Images A review has been launched of security arrangements at Thomas's Battersea School