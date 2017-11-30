All Sections
    • Duke Of Cambridge Hands Santa Prince George's Christmas List (And His Handwriting Is Adorable)

    Look at that handwriting 😍

    30/11/2017 12:19 GMT

    Prince George’s Christmas list has been hand delivered directly to Santa by his father the Duke of Cambridge.

    The Duke was visiting Esplanade Park’s Christmas market in Helsinki, Finland, on the second day of his Finland tour, when he came across the big man himself. 

    He was pictured joking around with Santa as he handed over his son’s list.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images

    Close-up photos of Prince George’s list not only revealed what he wanted for Christmas, but also gave us a sneak preview of his adorable handwriting.

    Half-way down the list the four-year-old - who has been “nice” this year -  had written that he wanted a “police car”.

    PA Wire/PA Images

    Prince George also signed off the list with his name.

    PA Wire/PA Images

    Have your kids written their lists to Santa yet?

