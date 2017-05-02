Prince William looks set to be honoured at this year’s British LGBT Awards.

Following his history-making appearance on the front cover of Attitude magazine last year, in which he spoke out against homophobic bullying among young people, the Duke Of Cambridge now looks set to bag the Celebrity Straight Ally award when the ceremony is held later this month, with a source even suggesting he could be putting in an appearance.

An insider said: “Wills has become a bit of a surprise ally of the LGBT community after passionately speaking out against homophobic bullying. It has won him legions of gay fans.

“His support could see him picking up a British LGBT Award next month and I know awards organisers are working with Kensington Palace to secure him for the ceremony.”