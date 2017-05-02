Prince William looks set to be honoured at this year’s British LGBT Awards.
Following his history-making appearance on the front cover of Attitude magazine last year, in which he spoke out against homophobic bullying among young people, the Duke Of Cambridge now looks set to bag the Celebrity Straight Ally award when the ceremony is held later this month, with a source even suggesting he could be putting in an appearance.
An insider said: “Wills has become a bit of a surprise ally of the LGBT community after passionately speaking out against homophobic bullying. It has won him legions of gay fans.
“His support could see him picking up a British LGBT Award next month and I know awards organisers are working with Kensington Palace to secure him for the ceremony.”
Alongside his cover shoot with the gay men’s lifestyle magazine, Prince William also gave an interview, in which he said: “The young gay, lesbian and transgender individuals I met through Attitude are truly brave to speak out and to give hope to people who are going through terrible bullying right now.
“Their sense of strength and optimism should give us all encouragement to stand up to bullying wherever we see it.
“What I would say to any young person reading this who’s being bullied for their sexuality: don’t put up with it – speak to a trusted adult, a friend, a teacher, Childline, Diana Award or some other service and get the help you need. You should be proud of the person you are and you have nothing to be ashamed of.”
Also among the nominees for Celebrity Straight Ally are pop singer Ariana Grande, rapper Macklemore and actor Patrick Stewart.
This year’s British LGBT Awards will be held on Friday 12 May, when Alan Carr and Melanie Sykes will be on hosting duties.