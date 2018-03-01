Prince William is set to become the first senior member of the British royal family to visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The Duke of Cambridge will visit the area during a historic summer tour of the Middle East, which will also include Israel and Jordan.

According to Kensington Palace, the visit was scheduled “at the request of

Her Majesty’s Government and has been welcomed by the Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian authorities”.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin celebrated the news on Twitter, writing: “A very special guest, and a very special present for our 70th year of independence.”