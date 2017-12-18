Princess Charlotte will begin nursery just after Christmas.
She will be attending the Willcocks Nursery School in London from January 2018, Kensington Palace confirmed.
The Willcocks Nursery School said: “We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte.
“We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January.”
On the Willcocks Nursery website, it states: “The Willcocks Nursery is a traditional nursery school which strives to maintain its ethos for high standards, excellence and good manners.
“The school was founded in 1964 by Miss Diana Willcocks and has been at its current location in the church hall of Holy Trinity Church, Prince Consort Road, London since 1984.”
Princess Charlotte will be attending a different nursery to Prince George, who went to Westacre Montessori School nursery in Norfolk.
Prince George was pictured on his first day of nursery back in January 2016. He nows attends Thomas’s Battersea School in London.
We can’t wait to see a snap of Princess Charlotte wearing her backpack in January.