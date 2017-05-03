Among the many qualities that defined Diana, Princess of Wales, everyone who spoke of her invariably included her love for her children, and her insistence on giving them as normal an upbringing as possible in their royal surroundings.

Now, Princes William and Harry will share some of those stories of cinema trips, the famous outing to Thorpe Park, as well as their daily life, in an intimate documentary about Princess Diana, being made to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

ITV yesterday confirmed that both princes will participate in the documentary celebrating the late Princess’s life, work and legacy.

The royals last month opened up for the first time on how their grief for their mother, who died in August 1997, had affected their lives, with Prince Harry revealing it had contributed to years of bottled up stress and then “two years of chaos” for him.