Priti Patel has effectively been sacked by Theresa May after it was revealed she held undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials.

Downing Street confirmed on Wednesday evening that after a 33-minute meeting the international development secretary had ‘resigned’, though she had been forced to tender her resignation by the PM.

Patel, 45, was ordered by the prime minister this morning to abandon an official trip to Africa and return home.

At one point, 22,000 people were tracking her Kenya Airways flight live online as she made her way back to the UK to get sacked.