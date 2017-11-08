Carl Court via Getty Images
Priti Patel has effectively been sacked by Theresa May after it was revealed she held undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials.
Downing Street confirmed on Wednesday evening that after a 33-minute meeting the international development secretary had ‘resigned’, though she had been forced to tender her resignation by the PM.
Patel, 45, was ordered by the prime minister this morning to abandon an official trip to Africa and return home.
At one point, 22,000 people were tracking her Kenya Airways flight live online as she made her way back to the UK to get sacked.
BBC News broadcast live pictures of Patel’s plane as it landed at Heathrow airport and then followed her ministerial car from a helicopter as it drove to London.
BBC
Priti Patel's flight from Africa live on BBC News as it landed at London Heathrow.
Patel’s is the second Cabinet departure in the space of a week as May’s government appears increasingly unstable.
Sir Michael Fallon was forced to quit as defence secretary following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.
Boris Johnson is also facing renewed calls to
resign as foreign secretary for a diplomatic blunder that risks extending a jail term for a British woman arrested in Iran.
Patel, a Brexiteer, was a key part of the Vote Leave campaign during the EU referendum. She was appointed development secretary in 2016 after May became prime minister.
PA Wire/PA Images
Theresa May with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last Thursday.
The scandal that led to Patel’s departure erupted last week when she admitted to holding meetings in Israel while on holiday in August, including with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
However the Foreign Office was only made aware of the meetings on August 24 - after the meetings took place.
By convention ministers who plan to meet with foreign officials abroad inform the FCO.
On Friday November 3, when the meetings were made public by the BBC, Patel claimed Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was aware of them in advance.
But on Monday November 6, she had to admit this was not true.
Theresa May met Patel in person on Monday to reprimand her for her actions. MPs were told Downing Street then regarded the “matter as closed”.
But on Tuesday evening it emerged she held two further undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials in September.
She met Israeli public security minister Gilad Erdan in Parliament on September 7 and foreign ministry official Yuval Rotem in New York on September 18.
However in a twist, the Jewish Chronicle reported on Wednesday that No.10 did know about the meeting with Rotem - but asked Patel not to make it public. Downing Street has denied the claim.
After returning from her trip to Israel, Patel asked officials at the Department for International Development (Dfid) to examine whether UK aid money could be given to the Israeli army in the Golan Heights.
She was told by her departmental civil servants as this would be “not appropriate” as the UK does not recognise the legality of Israel’s occupation of the territory.
Haaretz also reported Patel visited a military field hospital in the Golan Heights set up to treat refugees from Syria.
The chaos comes as Brexit Secretary David Davis prepares to conduct the next round of negotiations with the EU.
Suggest a correction