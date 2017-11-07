Priti Patel has been told her decision not to tell Theresa May she had met with Israeli politicians including Benjamin Netanyahu is a “resigning matter”.

The international development secretary was forced to apologise on Monday after she held 12 undisclosed meetings while on holiday in August.

She was also reprimanded by Downing Street for suggesting the Foreign Office was aware of the meetings before they took place even though it was not.

On Tuesday No.10 confirmed Patel had suggested the UK send aid money to the Israeli army in the Golan Heights.

May was only made aware Patel had met Netanyahu last Friday - the day after the Israeli prime minister had held talks with the prime minister in Downing Street.