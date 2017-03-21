Prom season is just around the corner and high street shops across the UK and online are filling their floors with pastel-hued tulle and more.
If you’re looking for the best fit for you then we’ve got you covered.
From flattering A-line cuts and floor-skimming silhouettes to quirky numbers, we’ve picked out some of the coolest prom dresses around.
Kimchi Blue Tiers Of The Ocean Maxi DressUrban Outfitters
Club L Plus Harness Detail Maxi DressASOS
AX Paris Cream Lace Panel Maxi DressNew Look
Tassle Embellished V Back Midi DressASOS
Flute Sleeve Lace DressTopshop
Off-The-Shoulder Lace DressHM
High Neck Embellished Midi Skater DressASOS
Floral Print Flowing DressZara
Plus Size Surplice Cami DressForever 21
Mimi Satin Strappy Wrap Tie Belt Midi DressBoohoo.com
Satin V-Neck Maxi DressForever21