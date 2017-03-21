All Sections
    • STYLE
    21/03/2017 16:54 GMT

    The Best Prom Dresses In UK High Street Shops In 2017

    For all the prom kings and queens out there 👑

    Prom season is just around the corner and high street shops across the UK and online are filling their floors with pastel-hued tulle and more. 

    If you’re looking for the best fit for you then we’ve got you covered. 

    From flattering A-line cuts and floor-skimming silhouettes to quirky numbers, we’ve picked out some of the coolest prom dresses around. 

    • Kimchi Blue Tiers Of The Ocean Maxi Dress
      Urban Outfitters
      £125 from Urban Outfitters.
    • Club L Plus Harness Detail Maxi Dress
      ASOS
      £30 from ASOS.
    • AX Paris Cream Lace Panel Maxi Dress
      New Look
      £50 from New Look.
    • Tassle Embellished V Back Midi Dress
      ASOS
      £180 from ASOS.
    • Flute Sleeve Lace Dress
      Topshop
      £38 from Topshop.
    • Off-The-Shoulder Lace Dress
      HM
      £79.99 from H&M.
    • High Neck Embellished Midi Skater Dress
      ASOS
      £130 from ASOS.
    • Floral Print Flowing Dress
      Zara
      £59.99 from Zara.
    • Plus Size Surplice Cami Dress
      Forever 21
      £23 from Forever 21.
    • Mimi Satin Strappy Wrap Tie Belt Midi Dress
      Boohoo.com
      £25 from Boohoo.com
    • Satin V-Neck Maxi Dress
      Forever21
      £47 from Forever21.

