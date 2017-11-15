Couples Get Engaged On Day Australia Votes 'Yes' To Same-Sex Marriage

Couples across Australia have celebrated with happy tears and engagement rings after the majority of people voted ‘yes’ to legalise same-sex marriage.
Results of a three-month-long postal survey revealed 61.6% of people voted ‘yes’ and 38.4% ‘no’ for same-sex marriage. While the results are not legally binding, they will put pressure on the Government to act on changing the law.
When the vote results were announced, some took the opportunity to get engaged. Michael Lucas was one of them. He proposed to his boyfriend in the arrivals hall at the airport shortly after hearing the news.
“We are elated and giddy and in strong need of a drink,” he tweeted.
Dave Harrison (pictured below, left) officially proposed to his partner of 18 years, Darren Dubberley, after the vote results were revealed. He told HuffPost UK: “Today was the day that we came a step closer to becoming equal to the rest of society.
“We are so happy.”
Peter and Steve were also in the crowd celebrating the moment that Australia said ‘yes’. According to journalist Tom Cowie, the pair - who have been in love for 10 years - celebrated by getting engaged in a Melbourne laneway.
Meanwhile James Brechney proposed to his partner Stuart Hensall in Sydney’s Prince Alfred Park. The couple have been together for two-and-a-half years.
James, who wore a bright pink suit for the special occasion, told ABC News: “As terrible as this postal survey has been, the by-product has been this beautiful moment.”
Here are some of the other couples who celebrated the momentous result.
Did you get engaged following the result in Australia? We’d love to hear from you! Email uklifestyle@huffpost.com with your story and photos.