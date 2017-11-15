Couples Get Engaged On Day Australia Votes 'Yes' To Same-Sex Marriage

Couples across Australia have celebrated with happy tears and engagement rings after the majority of people voted ‘yes’ to legalise same-sex marriage.

Results of a three-month-long postal survey revealed 61.6% of people voted ‘yes’ and 38.4% ‘no’ for same-sex marriage. While the results are not legally binding, they will put pressure on the Government to act on changing the law.

When the vote results were announced, some took the opportunity to get engaged. Michael Lucas was one of them. He proposed to his boyfriend in the arrivals hall at the airport shortly after hearing the news.

“We are elated and giddy and in strong need of a drink,” he tweeted.