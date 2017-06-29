A 27-year-old woman has been convicted of impersonating a man in order to trick her female friend into having sex using a £20 prosthetic penis.

Gayle Newman was found guilty of sexual assault by “astonishing deception” at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday following a retrial.

Newland had been jailed for eight years at Chester Crown Court in 2015 after she was convicted of sexual assault.

PA Wire/PA Images Gayle Newland arriving at Manchester Crown Court

But the conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal in December after three judges ruled the original trial judge’s summing up of the case was not fair and balanced.

Newland, who went by the name ‘Kye Fortune’, disguised her appearance and voice as she demanded the other woman put on a blindfold when meeting up.

She pretended she was recovering from a brain tumour and did not want her female friend to see the scars.

PA Archive/PA Images Newland arriving at Chester Crown Court in 2015

The pair had sex about 10 times over a period of two years until the complainant ripped off her mask and in disbelief saw Newland wearing a prosthetic penis, the trial heard.