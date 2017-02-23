Women have been revealing how their pubic hair has changed over time in a hilarious, no-holds-barred Mumsnet thread.
It all kicked off when user ‘QueenieMum’ asked the others: “Do lady gardens stop needing to be mowed?
“I was having an animated conversation with some friends earlier this week and this subject came up. Apparently lady gardens can lose their lawn completely after the menopause.
“I’ve never heard this before, is it true?! I also can’t decide whether I’d love it or hate it!”
It wasn’t long before Mumsnet users responded in true Mumsnet style.
Some users confirmed their pubes had thinned after the menopause.
“They can get a bit thin, threadbare and patchy. Not that I ever mowed mine anyway - always thought it a weird habit,” user ‘OurBlanche’ joked.
User ‘Humphriescushion’ added: “Mine is disappearing from the outside in! I was in the bath and noticed a lovely smooth bald middle, but still hairy at the edges. It’s bizarre. [The] skin underneath is so young and lovely and smooth. My eyebrows left me some time ago, the bastards!”
However, others said they are still living with a full bush.
User ‘Zaphodsotherhead’ said: “Post-meno here and with a lady garden that Alan Titchmarsh would get lost in. Sorry.”
Under the username ‘Nurse15’, a nurse said pubic hair varies among the patients she sees.
“As a nurse I can safely share that I’ve probably seen every lady garden type out there and would say about 75% of ladies seem to have nothing left in their elder years...although some do still have full lady gardens but grey,” she said.
So, do you lose your pubes after the menopause?
Speaking to The Huffington Post UK, Dr Helen Webberley, the dedicated GP for Oxford Online Pharmacy, confirmed that woman may experience changes to their pubic hair following the menopause, including thinning.
“As we age, our hair changes - it loses its colour, changes texture and becomes more sparse,” she said.
“This is the same for hair all over our body, including the pubic area. As the balance between oestrogen and testosterone also shifts, women find that they develop hairs in places usually associated with men. This is entirely normal.”