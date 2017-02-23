Women have been revealing how their pubic hair has changed over time in a hilarious, no-holds-barred Mumsnet thread.

It all kicked off when user ‘QueenieMum’ asked the others: “Do lady gardens stop needing to be mowed?

“I was having an animated conversation with some friends earlier this week and this subject came up. Apparently lady gardens can lose their lawn completely after the menopause.

“I’ve never heard this before, is it true?! I also can’t decide whether I’d love it or hate it!”

It wasn’t long before Mumsnet users responded in true Mumsnet style.