Putting Department Of Health In Charge Of Contaminated Blood Inquiry 'Akin To Asking South Yorkshire Police To Lead Hillsborough Probe'

Putting the Department of Health in charge of a planned inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal would be akin to putting South Yorkshire Police in charge of the Hillsborough disaster investigation, an MP has claimed.

Labour’s Diana Johnson tabled an urgent question on the final day of Parliament after writing to the prime minister to ask that the department be barred from conducting the probe or setting out its scope due to its direct involvement in the tragedy.

She said: “I, along with the vast majority of affected people, their families, campaign groups and legal representatives, as well as many cross-party Parliamentarians, are dismayed to see the Department of Health leading on establishment of this inquiry.

“An implicated party at the heart of so much that has gone wrong over the last 45 years - it’s akin to asking South Yorkshire Police to lead an enquiry into the Hillsborough disaster.

“By putting the Department of Health in charge, it undermines the government’s excellent decision to call and inquiry.”